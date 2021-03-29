Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the quarter. Caesarstone accounts for 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.66% of Caesarstone worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 24.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.62. 2,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $469.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

