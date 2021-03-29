Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Tronox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tronox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tronox by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tronox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

