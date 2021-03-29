Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 434,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Falcon Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,292. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.