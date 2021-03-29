Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,341 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. 21,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,587. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

