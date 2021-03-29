Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,239 shares during the period. Heidrick & Struggles International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.29. 1,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,824. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.