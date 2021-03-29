Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

CR traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

