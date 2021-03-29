Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Comtech Telecommunications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

