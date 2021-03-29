Invenomic Capital Management LP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 101,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. World Fuel Services accounts for about 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of World Fuel Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock worth $2,757,878. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.30. 3,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

