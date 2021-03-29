Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 114,787 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises about 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Stride worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stride by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $29.71. 17,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

