Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 4,684 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

