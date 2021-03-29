Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 66,114 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,114 shares during the quarter. Mistras Group accounts for about 1.1% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.90% of Mistras Group worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. 1,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,664. The company has a market cap of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Mistras Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.