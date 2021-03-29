Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 86,139 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 1.84% of Sensus Healthcare worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.84. 1,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,902. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

