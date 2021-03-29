Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

