Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHIL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,098. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

