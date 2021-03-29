Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 11,692 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Costamare accounts for approximately 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Costamare worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Costamare stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

