Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 37,301 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. NCR comprises about 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of NCR worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NCR by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 38.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 15.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 45.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 70.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. 6,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

