Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 39,130 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 62.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 172,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. 418,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

