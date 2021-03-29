Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 39,377 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,377 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 2.31% of TESSCO Technologies worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TESS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. 8,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,922. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

