Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 49.1% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,240.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

BSMN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

