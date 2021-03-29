Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWC traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

