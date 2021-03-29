Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,893 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $46.11. 838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,512. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19.

