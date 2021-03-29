Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IPKW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $43.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
