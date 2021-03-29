Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IPKW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $43.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

