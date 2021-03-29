Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $429,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

