Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,779,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

