Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA):

  • 3/25/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 3/24/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.50 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/10/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 2/18/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.30 ($49.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €35.50 ($41.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €31.00 ($36.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.70 ($50.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €34.50 ($40.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

