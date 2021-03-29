Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SI-BONE (SIBN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN):

3/15/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

3/9/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

2/1/2021 – SI-BONE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Get SI-BONE Inc alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.