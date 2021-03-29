Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renault (RNO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Renault (EPA: RNO):

3/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Renault was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Renault was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Renault was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Renault was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNO stock opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.92. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

