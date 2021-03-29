Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (BDEV, BOO, CHWY, EVBG, KLKNF, MDLA, MU, RB, TPK, ULVR)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.