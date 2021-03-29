Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 29th (BDEV, BOO, CHWY, EVBG, KLKNF, MDLA, MU, RB, TPK, ULVR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 29th:
Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.45).
boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.
Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.