Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/19/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/11/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -264.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
