Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 48,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,891% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,413 call options.

KTOS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 2,866,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,258. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 685.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after buying an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 302,748 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

