Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BrightView (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,979 put options on the company. This is an increase of 36,632% compared to the typical daily volume of 19 put options.

Shares of BV traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 174,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,901. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. BrightView has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 98.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BrightView by 34.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BrightView by 73.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

