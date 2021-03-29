Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 892.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Invitae worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NVTA opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

