Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $78.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,064,712 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up about 7.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Ciena worth $78,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $112,068.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,126 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

