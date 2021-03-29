ION Hits 1-Day Volume of $401.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ION has a total market capitalization of $627,539.65 and $401.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00248092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.49 or 0.03858642 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,556,170 coins and its circulating supply is 13,656,170 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

