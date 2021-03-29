IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0027

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $328,080.34 and approximately $5,973.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00048890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.17 or 0.00627240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

