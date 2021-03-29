Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Up to $42.95

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $46.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 25,078 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 331.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

