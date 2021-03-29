IOST Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, IOST has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $862.25 million and approximately $342.83 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

