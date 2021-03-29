IoT Chain (ITC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.92 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $11.83 million and $4.92 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002639 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060256 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

