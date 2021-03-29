IOTA Price Tops $1.48 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002545 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.10 billion and $131.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00059575 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.