IQ.cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,766.06 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $549,766.06 and $122,195.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Token Trading

