iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of iRhythm Technologies worth $59,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,762.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $5,984,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $136.39 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.27. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

