iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.86% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000.

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.03. 20,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

