iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,491. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

