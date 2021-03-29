iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $39,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.89. 635,207 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.46.

