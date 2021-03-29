iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 135.7% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD opened at $25.67 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

