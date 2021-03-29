iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $262,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.74. 289,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,214,539. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

