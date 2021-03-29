iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Israel Discount Bank of New York’s 5th Largest Position

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Paul John Balson raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 221,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,812,809. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.