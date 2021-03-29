iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 228.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.53% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 351,798 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.70. 21,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

