iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Position Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541,437 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.57% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $51,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 83,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 243,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,821. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

