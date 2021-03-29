iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $118.56. 1,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,460. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37.

